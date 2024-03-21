The Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC ) has announced that the application correction/edit window for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) will open tomorrow, March 22. Registered candidates will be able to edit/correct their applications on the official website hssc.gov.in from March 22 to 28.

According to the notification, “if any candidate intends to change the information already submitted, he/she is granted this opportunity to do the same from 22nd March, 2024 to 28th March 2024. The candidates are instructed to complete their form after clicking on ‘Edit’ button and re-upload the signed edited form failing which the information as submitted in the last application form for which signed copy has been uploaded, shall be considered for further process.”

The application window has also be re-opened to accommodate candidates who haven’t submitted their applications till today. New registrations will also be accepted now from March 22 to 28.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6000 vacancies, of which 5000 posts are for Male Constable GD and 1000 posts are for Female Constable GD. The pay scale is Rs. 21,700 (Level: -3 Cell-1).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years as on February 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed 10+2 from a recognized education Board/Institution. Candidate must also have passed Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects.

Steps to apply for HSSC Police recruitment 2024

Visit the official website hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click Police Advt. 1.2024 Dated 12.02.2024 Once live, click on the link to apply for Haryana Constable recruitment in the advertisement Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy of the duly filled for and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Police Constable GD posts 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in 4 consecutive phases - (i) Qualifying Tests (ii) Physical Measurement Test or PMT (iii) Physical Standard Test or PST and a (iv) Knowledge Test.