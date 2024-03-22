The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the direct recruitment (Group C) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till April 8, 2024. The application correction window will open from April 12 to 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the official notification below:

Direct link to Group C post notification.

Fee

The applicants from unreserved/general, OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC, SC, EWS, and PwD category candidates. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for UKSSSC Group C posts 2024

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the Scaler (Group C) posts’ application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group C posts 2024.