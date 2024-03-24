The Rajasthan Local Self Government (LSG) will today, March 24, conclude the online application process for recruitment to Safai Karamchari posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in .

Applicants will be able to correct/edit some elements of their applications from March 27 to April 2. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24797 Safai Karamchari posts in the State’s Local Self Government.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: There is no educational requirement specified for this post however, a candidate must be a domiciled resident of Rajasthan State and must have experience in the post of Safai Karamchari in any other insititution.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application. Candidates who wish to edit/correct their applications will be charged an additional fee of Ra 500.

Steps to apply for Safai Karamchari posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the link for ‘SAFAI KARAMCHARI BHARTI 2024’ Now click on ‘Apply Now’ and complete the OTR registration Login to the SSO portal and fill out the form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the completed form Download a copy and take a printout for future reference