The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Allopathic) in Health and Medical Education Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till March 27, 2024.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their applications from March 28 to 3, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 163 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 40 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or Possession of recognised Graduate Medical Qualification mentioned the official notification. Applicants are advised to read the notice thoroughly before applying.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for MO posts 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—Jobs/ Online Application Click on the Medical Officer 2024 application link Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MO posts 2024.