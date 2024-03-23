The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination admit card 2023. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 26 to April 3 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The exam will be held at Srinagar and Jammu. A total of 2256 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies including 25 vacancies in the Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service; 25 vacancies in J&K Accounts (G) Service; and 25 vacancies in J&K Police (G) Service.

Steps to download CCE Main 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JKPSC CCE Main 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CCE Main 2023 admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test (Interview).