The BAR Council of India ( BCI ) has declared the results for the 18th All India BAR Exam (AIBE XVIII). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results on the official website allindiabarexamination.com .

“We would also like to inform you that after the withdrawal of 7 Questions, the result is based on 93 questions instead of 100 questions. For the General/OBC category, the passing mark is calculated as 45% of 93 marks, which rounds up to 42 marks. For the SC/ST/disabled category, the passing mark is calculated as 40% of 93 marks, which rounds off to 37 marks,” reads the result notification.

Here’s the result notice.

The exam was conducted on December 10, 2023. The final answer key was released on March 21.

AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates in order to practice law in India. The pass percentage for the unreserved category is upto 45% and for the reserved category is upto 40%.

Steps to download AIBE 18 result

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com Click on the link under the result notification Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIBE 18 results 2024.