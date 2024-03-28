NICL AO result 2024 declared at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in; check Mains schedule here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced the results of the Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale I). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Mains exam scheduled for April 7, 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted on March 4 at various centres across India. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Administrative Officers posts.
“Further details regarding Phase-II Main Examination and a separate link for downloading the Call Letters shall be available shortly on our website https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/en/recruitments,” read the notification.
Steps to download AO result 2024
Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on the Administrative Officers 2024 result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download AO result 2024.
Direct link to AO Mains schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.