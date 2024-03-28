Punjab Public Service Commission ( PPSC ) will today, March 28, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer (Group-A) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Government of Punjab. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ppsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a university recognized by the Veterinary Council of India; and should be registered with the Punjab Veterinary Council. More details in the official notice.

Application Fee Ex-Serviceman, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) of Punjab State only. Rs 500 No Fee to be paid Rs 500 Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only. Rs 500 Rs 250 Rs 750 All Other Categories. Rs 500 Rs 1000 Rs 1500

Steps to apply for PPSC Vet Officer posts 2024

Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’ Click on “Apply/View” available against Veterinary Officer, then go to apply online Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference