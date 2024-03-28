PPSC recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 300 Veterinary Officer posts at ppsc.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ppsc.gov.in.
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) will today, March 28, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer (Group-A) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development, Government of Punjab. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ppsc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 37 years as on January 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: Should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from a university recognized by the Veterinary Council of India; and should be registered with the Punjab Veterinary Council. More details in the official notice.
Application Fee
|Ex-Serviceman, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Persons with Disabilities (PWD) and Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) of Punjab State only.
|Rs 500
|No Fee to be paid
|Rs 500
|Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only.
|Rs 500
|Rs 250
|Rs 750
|All Other Categories.
|Rs 500
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1500
Steps to apply for PPSC Vet Officer posts 2024
Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Open Advertisement’
Click on “Apply/View” available against Veterinary Officer, then go to apply online
Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
