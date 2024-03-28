AIIMS INI SS 2024 registration begins; apply for Super Specialty & MD posts till April 10
Interested candidates can submit their registrations on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till April 10 (upto 5.00 PM).
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has commenced the online application process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Super Specialty Entrance Test. Interested candidates can submit their registrations on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till April 10 (upto 5.00 PM).
The Written Test admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration)] Courses in various AIIMS institutions is scheduled to be conducted on April 27, 2024.
“All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi invites online application for Entrance Examination leading to admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2024 session,” reads the official notification.
Application Fee
All Participants: Rs 4000
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: Nil
Steps to register for INI SS July 2024
Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
Go to ‘Academic Courses’ click on the INI-SS link and proceed
Click on the Registration button and register (login if already registered)
Fill up the application form, select course and college
Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form
Download the application form and take a printout
