The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has commenced the online application process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Super Specialty Entrance Test. Interested candidates can submit their registrations on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in till April 10 (upto 5.00 PM).

The Written Test admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration)] Courses in various AIIMS institutions is scheduled to be conducted on April 27, 2024.

“All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi invites online application for Entrance Examination leading to admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) Courses for AIIMS New Delhi other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July, 2024 session,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to INI SS Prospectus.

Application Fee

All Participants: Rs 4000

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities: Nil

Steps to register for INI SS July 2024

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in Go to ‘Academic Courses’ click on the INI-SS link and proceed Click on the Registration button and register (login if already registered) Fill up the application form, select course and college Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Download the application form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for INI SS July 2024.