The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has commenced the online registration process for the Jharkhand Primary School Trained Assistant Acharya Combined Competitive Examination (JPSCTAACCE) 2023 exams. Eligible candidates can fill out their registration forms on the official website jssc.nic.in till April 6, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26001 vacancies. Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 100. The SC/ST category candidates from Jharkhand are required to pay the fee of Rs 50.

Steps to apply for JSSC JPSCTAACCE

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Application Forms (Apply)’ Now click on the application link for JPSCTAACCE 2023 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JPSCTAACCE 2023