Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competition Exam 2023 or ( JMSCCE 2023 ). Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in .

Applicants can submit objections, if any, on the official website jssc.nic.in by March 22, 2024. A total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via JMSCCE 2023 .

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JMSCCE answer key

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JMSCCE 2023 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JMSCCE 2023 answer key.

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.