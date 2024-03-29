The University of Madras will likely announce the results of various Undergraduate and Post-Graduate courses today, March 29. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website unom.ac.in.

Students who have appeared for the exam can access their results using their register number. The University will also release the marksheet along with the result.

Steps to check UNOM results 2024

Visit the official website unom.ac.in Click on the result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference