The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, May 15, close the online registration window for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in .

The applicants can make changes to their forms from May 17 to 19, 2024. AIAPGET 2024 will be conducted on July 6 and the admit card will be released on July 2. The advanced city intimation slip will be released on June 20, 2024.

Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General (unreserved) and General-EWS/ OBC-(NCL) category will have to pay a fee of Rs 2700 and Rs 2450, whereas the fee for SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender candidates is Rs 1800.

Steps to apply for AIAPGET 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ Click on the AIAPGET 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for AIAPGET 2024.