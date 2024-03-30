Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will likely release Class 10th results 2024. Once declared, students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official website biharboardonline.com .

The students are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject. The Class 10th board exam was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024.

Anand Kishore, BSEB Chairman will announce the Class 10th results, reports Hindustan Times.

Earlier, the Board released Bihar Board Class 12th results. The overall pass percentage was 87.21%. A total of 1291684 students have appeared for the Class 12th exam, of which 1126439 students have been declared qualified.

Steps to download BSEB 10th result 2024

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com Go to the Student Support—Secondary Examination Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference