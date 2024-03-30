CMAT 2024 registration window opens; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the exam at exams.nta.ac.in till April 18, 2024.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registrations for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ till April 18, 2024. The correction window will open from April 19 to 21.
The exam will be conducted in the month of May 2024. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours.
The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee
|General (UR)
| Male: Rs 2000
Female: Rs 1000
|Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL)
| Male: Rs 1000
Female: Rs 1000
|Third gender
|Rs 1000
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern and other details available in the notification below:
Direct link to the CMAT 2024 Information Bulletin.
Steps to apply for CMAT 2024
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/
On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2024 registration link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference