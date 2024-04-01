The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Civil Judge (Junior Division) Preliminary Test under Advt.No.-22/2023. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website jpsc.gov.in .

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, at e-mail id-objection2223@jpsc.gov.in by April 4 upto 5.00 PM. The candidates will have to submit suggestions in PDF format consisting the evidence of the question, serial number and registration number. More details in the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 138 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

Steps to download Civil Judge answer key 2023

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge 2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Civil Judge 2023 answer key.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary Objective type exam, Main written exam and a Viva-voce (oral) test.