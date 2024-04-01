TPSC Agri Officer 2023 interview schedule out; check details here
The Interview/ PT will commence on April 29, 2024.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the Interview/ PT schedule for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare. As per the notification, the interview will commence on April 29 and conclude on May 16 at TPSC Office, Akhaura Road, Agartala. The interview will be held in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.
A total of 200 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Interview/ PT round.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No.-10/2023).
Steps to download Agri Officer 2023 interview schedule
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Agriculture Officer 2023 interview schedule link
The interview schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to AO 2023 interview schedule.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview/personality test.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.