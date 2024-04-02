WBPSC Tech Officer application window closes; check here for direct link to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.wb.gov.in.
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will today, April 2, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer (Textiles). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.wb.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The applicant should not be more than the age of 36 years as on January 1, 2024.
Educational Qualification: A degree in Handloom or Textiles Technology from any University or recognized College or Institute with 02 (two) years working experience in Textiles or Handloom Industry Or diploma in Handloom or Textiles Technology from any University or recognized College or Institute with 05 (five) years working experience in Textiles or Handloom Industry. Knowledge of Bengali or Nepali speaking and writing;
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
A fee of Rs 210 is applicable.
Steps to apply for WBPSC Tech Officer posts
Visit the official website psc.wb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’
Now click on ‘Apply Now’ and go to the application link for Tech Officer posts
Register yourself and proceed with the application
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for WBPSC TO posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.