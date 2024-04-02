The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the hall tickets for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 7, 2024. The examination is conducted for determining the eligibility of the candidates for the job of Assistant Professor in the Universities and Colleges in the states of Maharashtra and Goa.

Candidates can check the examination instructions below:

Here’s the MH-SET 2024 exam instruction.

Steps to download MH SET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website setexam.unipune.ac.in Click on the MH SET 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MH SET 2024 admit card.

The MH SET 2024 registrations commenced on January 12 and concluded on January 31, 2024.