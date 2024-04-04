Punjab Police recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 1746 Constable posts, details here
Today, April 4, is the last date to apply for the post of Constables in the District and Armed Cadre of Punjab Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1746 Police Constable posts in the Punjab Police out of which 970 vacancies are in the District Police Cadre and 776 vacancies are in the Armed Police Cadre.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidates must have attained the minimum age of 18 years and must not have crossed the maximum age of 28 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable as per State Government norms.
Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified at least 10 + 2 (Class 12) exam from a recognised Educational Board/University.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee
|Examination Fee
|Total
|General
|Rs 500
|Rs 650
|Rs 1150
|Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM
|Rs 500
|0
|Rs 500
|SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only
|Rs 500
|Rs 150
|Rs 650
|Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|Rs 500
|Rs 150
|Rs 650
Steps to apply for Constable posts
- Visit the official website punjabpolice.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the Recruitment—Punjab Police Recruitment-2024
- Click on the Constable application link
- Register yourself and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Constable posts.
Selection Procedure
The selection process will consist of three stages—Stage-I (Computer Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature), Stage-II (Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test) and Stage-III (Document Scrutiny).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.