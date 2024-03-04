The Punjab Police recruitment board has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Constables in the District and Armed Cadre of Punjab Police. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.punjabpolice.gov.in from March 14 onwards. The last date for submitting applications is April 4, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1746 Police Constable posts in the Punjab Police out of which 970 vacancies are in the District Police Cadre and 776 vacancies are in the Armed Police Cadre.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the minimum age of 18 years and must not have crossed the maximum age of 28 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable as per State Government norms.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have qualified at least 10 + 2 (Class 12) exam from a recognised Educational Board/University.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Examination Fee Total General Rs 500 Rs 650 Rs 1150 Ex-Servicemen(ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM Rs 500 0 Rs 500 SC/ST of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only

Rs 500 Rs 150 Rs 650 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Rs 500 Rs 150 Rs 650

Selection Procedure

The selection process will consist of three stages—Stage-I (Computer Based, Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Paper-I and Paper-II, of which Paper-II shall be qualifying in nature), Stage-II (Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Screening Test) and Stage-III (Document Scrutiny).