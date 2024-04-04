The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or UGCET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ .

The exam will be conducted on April 18 and 19, 2024. Kannada language test will be conducted on April 20, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Karnataka UGCET admit card 2024

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on the UGCET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UGCET admit card 2024.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D, and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.