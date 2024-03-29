The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon reopen the online application window for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or UGCET 2024 . Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ from March 30 to April 1 upto 4.00 PM.

Earlier, the application deadline was February 26, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D, and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.

Steps to apply Karnataka UGCET 2024

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ On the homepage, click on the application link Register and proceed with application process Upload required documents, pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference