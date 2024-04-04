The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the results of the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in .

The exam was conducted on March 3, 2024.

“Candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards on/after 12 th April 2024 at FET website https://nbe.edu.in/,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download FET 2023 result

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on the FET 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FET 2023 result.