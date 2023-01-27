The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the online application window for the Fellowship Entrance Test (FET 2022) today, January 27. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the test at nbe.edu.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 10 and the admit card will be released on February 4, 2023. The result is expected to be released by February 28, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Students who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DM/MCh/ DNB/DrNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by December 31, 2022, can apply for FET 2022.

Students found to be ineligible at any stage of FET 2022 will not be permitted to appear in the examination. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 4250. The exam fee for international students is Rs 44250 (Examination Fee of Rs 37500 + 18% GST).

Steps to register for FET 2022

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “FET 2022” Register yourself through New Registration link Login to the portal and proceed with the application Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for FET 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.