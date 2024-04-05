The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board ( WBPRB ) will today, April 5, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website wbpolice.gov.in . The application correction window will open from April 8 to 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11749 Constable vacancies, of which 8212 vacancies are for Male candidates and 3537 for Female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 30 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the Constable notification 2024.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Processing Fee Total Amount Payable All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) Rs 150 Rs 20 Rs 170 Scheduled Caste (West Bengal only) Nil Rs 20 Rs 20 Scheduled Tribe (West Bengal only) Nil Rs 20 Rs 20

Steps to apply for Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on “Recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police 2024” Now go to the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

