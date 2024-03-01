WB Police Constable/Lady Constable registration begins; 3734 posts on offer
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website wbpolice.gov.in till March 29, 2024.
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Constable and Lady Constables in the Kolkata Police 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpolice.gov.in till March 29, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3734 posts out of which 3464 vacancies are for Constable posts and 270 vacancies are for Lady Constable posts in the Kolkata Police.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: The applicant must not be less than 18 years and must not be more than 30 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent to qualify for the posts. More details in the notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Application Fee
|Processing Fee
|Total
|All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only)
|Rs 150
|Rs 20
|Rs 170
|Scheduled Caste (West Bengal only)
|Nil
|Rs 20
|Rs 20
|Scheduled Tribe (West Bengal only)
|Nil
|Rs 20
|Rs 20
Steps to apply for Constable/Lady Constable posts
Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in
Go to the Recruitment tab
Click on the Constable/Lady Constable 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The post of Constables/Lady Constables in the Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.
