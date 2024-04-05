Today, April 5, is the last date to apply for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test 2024 (UGET 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.comedk.org .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2024, for admission to Engineering Courses in COMEDK member institutions. COMEDK UGET 2024 will be conducted for admissions into 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the information brochure below:

Here’s the information brochure.

Application Fee

The prescribed registration fee of Rs 1,800 plus convenience fee/charges should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a credit card or a debit card or Net banking.

Steps to apply for COMEDK UGET 2024

Visit the official website comedk.org Click on the registration link and login Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference