The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the results of the Soil Conservation Extension Worker of CHSL (10+2) Examination (Mains) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

A total of 497 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the certificate verification round scheduled to be conducted on April 20, 2024. The Mains exam was held on March 16 and 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 245 Soil Conservation Extension Worker vacancies.

Steps to download CHSL Mains result 2023

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “List of Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted to appear Certificate Verification for the Posts of Soil Conservation Extension Worker of CHSL(10+2) Recruitment Examination-2023” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.