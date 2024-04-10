Today, April 10, is the last date to apply for the recruitment to the post of Clerk at the Malad Sahakari Bank Limited (MSBL). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website maladbank.com .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 30 Clerk (Support Staff) posts at the Bank.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 20 years or above the age of 26 years as on March 31, 2024.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have minimum 50% marks or above in Graduation in Commerce, Arts, Science OR Post Graduation in Banking, Finance, Marketing & IT or Others.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 635.60 by online mode. The processing charges and bank charges have to borne by the candidates.

Steps to apply for Clerk recruitment 2024

Visit the official website maladbank.com On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Under ‘Recruitment of Clerks’ click on the link to apply Register yourself on ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Direct link to apply for MSBL Clerk posts 2024.