The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) will stop accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various trades of Junior Instructor-2024 today, April 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1821 Junior Instructor posts.



Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for RSSB Junior Instructor posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and login Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents Submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference