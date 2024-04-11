RSMSSB Junior Instructor registration deadline today; here’s how to apply
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will stop accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various trades of Junior Instructor-2024 today, April 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1821 Junior Instructor posts.
Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.
Steps to apply for RSSB Junior Instructor posts
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, register yourself and login
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents
Submit the form
Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.