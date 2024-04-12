Today, April 12, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Scale I Administrative Officers in Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website orientalinsurance.org.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Administrative Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 30 years as on December 31, 2023. Upper age limit relaxation applicable.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must have completed at least one of the following courses B.Com, MBA (Finance), Chartered Accountant from ICAI. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD and employees of Oriental Insurance Company Limited must pay an application fee of Rs 250+GST. All other category candidates must pay Rs 1000+GST.

Steps to apply for OICL recruitment 2024

Visit the official website orientalinsurance.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Now click on the application link for recruitment of Administrative Officers Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of duly filled out form

Direct link to apply to OICL AO posts 2024.