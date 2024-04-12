The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2024 today, April 12. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The CDS I exam 2024 will be held on April 21, 2024. The courses will commence in January 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 457 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CDS 1 admit card

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDS 1 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CDS 1 admit card.