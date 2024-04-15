The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Fishery Extension Officer, Assistant Fishery Officer, Assistant Research Officer, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from April 22 to May 13, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 posts.

Here’s the official notice.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification scheduled to release on April 16.

“Applications can be submitted through online only in Commission’s website at https://psc.wb.gov.in from the 22nd April, 2024 onwards. Before applying for the post, candidates are required to register themselves through the same website. Those who have already made enrollment through the same website (i.e. https://psc.wb.gov.in,) earlier also need to register afresh,” reads the notification.