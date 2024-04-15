Today, April 15, is the last date to register online for the TS Law Common Entrance Test ( TS LAWCET- 2024 ) being conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad. Eligible candidates must submit their application forms on the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in .

The last date to register and submit the online application form with the late fee of Rs 4000 is May 25, 2024. The correction window will open from May 20 to 25. The exam will be held on June 3 — TS LAWCET 3 YDC ( from 10.30 AM to 12.00 noon), and TS LAWCET 5 YDC and TS PGLCET (from 02.30 PM to 04.00 PM). Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from May 30, 2024.

The preliminary exam answer key will be released on June 6.

Direct link to TS LAWCET 2024 schedule.

The exam is being conducted for admission into 3 / 5 year law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2024) for admission into LL.M courses.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, age limit, exam schedule, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for TS LAWCET 2024 is Rs 900 for unreserved candidates, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to SC/ST & PH category candidates. The for TS PGLCET 2024 is Rs 1100, whereas Rs 900 is for SC/ST & PH category candidates.

Steps to apply for TS LAWCET 2024

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Step 1: Application Fee Payment’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill out the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference