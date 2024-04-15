The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) will today, April 15, close the online application correction window for recruitment to the post of Vehicle Driver (Group C). Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at sssc.uk.gov.in .

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted in June 2024. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 posts. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

The applicants from Unreserved, OBC category will have to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to SC/ ST/ PwS/ EWS category candidates.

Steps to make changes to Vehicle Driver posts 2024

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Vehicle Driver form correction link Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Vehicle Driver form correction 2024.