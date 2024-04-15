The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the application window for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET-2024) without a late fee today, April 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in . The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 5000 is May 2.

The correction window will open on April 25 and close on April 27, 2024. The exam will be conducted on May 8 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM, and the admit card will be released on May 1. The provisional answer key will be released on May 10.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to BC category candidates. A fee of Rs 500 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for AP ECET 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP ECET 2024 link Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

