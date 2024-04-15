The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Forest Range Officers s in the A.P. Forest Service today, April 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till May 5, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies for Forest Range Officers in the A.P Forest Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and Maximum 30 years as on July 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or State Act or a Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission; or any equivalent qualification. Subject for Bachelor’s Degrees mentioned in the detailed advertisement.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants must pay Rs. 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination fee. Candidates exempt from payment of application fees detailed in the notification.

Steps to apply for APPSC FRO posts 2024

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Click on ‘Online Application Submission to the post of Forest Range Officers’ Complete the Step 1 OTR Registration and proceed Login, select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for APPSC FRO posts.