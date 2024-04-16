State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has postponed the application deadline for the MH Nursing CET-2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org till April 25, 2024.

“With reference to above referred notice the last date of Application Form Filling for MH-Nursing CET-2024 was 31/03/2024. This office has received request from candidates and parents regarding extension for registration. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates State CET Cell has decided to give extension for online Registration for MH-Nursing CET-2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved/ EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas SC/ ST/ OBC category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 800.

Steps to apply for MH Nursing CET 2024

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on MH Nursing CET 2024 link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.