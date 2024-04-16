IFSCA recruitment 2024 deadline this weekend for Officer Grade A posts; direct link here
The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Officer - Grade A soon. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website ifsca.gov.in till April 21, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 Officer (Assistant Manager) posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidates should not be above the age of 30 years as on February 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.
Educational qualification: Master’s Degree with specialization in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance) / Econometrics OR Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Master’s in Computer Application/ Information Technology. OR Bachelor’s degree in commerce with appearing in “CA, CFA, CS and ICWA.
Application Fee
For Unreserved/OBC/EWSs - Rs. 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges
For SC/ ST/PwBD - Rs. 100/- as intimation charges
Steps to apply for IFSCA Officer posts
Visit the official website ifsca.gov.in
On the homepage, go to ‘Career’ in the ‘What’s New’ section
Now click Registration link for recruitment of Officer Grade-A (Assistant Manager) in IFSCA-2024
Register yourself on the ibps portal and proceed with the application
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form
