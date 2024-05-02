‘Physical building of WhatsApp University’: Satire on viral video of Galgotias University students
Ms Medusa’s sketch on the video of protesting students from the university unable to explain why they were protesting against the Congress.
A viral video of Galgotias University students unable to explain the motive behind their protest against Congress has drawn laughter and criticism on social media. In a video posted by Aaj Tak (below), the students are seen about inheritance tax, and “urban naxals”, among others. However, upon being quizzed by journalist Ashutosh Mishra, the students were unable to explain the reason for protesting.