The Defense Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ) has invited applications for recruitment of Apprentices for one year training for the Financial Year-2024-2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.drdo.gov.in till May 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 Apprentice posts at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, stipend, apprenticeship duration, and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for DRDO Apprentice posts

Visit the official website www.drdo.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Click on Application for engagement of Apprentices for the FY 2024-25 in INMAS, Delhi Click on the application and register yourself Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference