The Defense Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ) has invited applications for recruitment of Graduate, Trade and Technician Apprentices at its Gas Turbine Research Establishment, Bengaluru. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.drdo.gov.in till April 9, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 Apprentice posts out of which 105 positions are for Graduate Apprentices, 20 are for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices and 25 are for Trade (ITI) Apprentices.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, stipend, apprenticeship duration, and other details in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for DRDO Apprentice posts

Visit the official website www.drdo.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ Click on link Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), Bengaluru invites online applications Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for DRDO Apprentice posts 2024.