The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati will conclude the registrations for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or AP PGECET 2024 today, April 20. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in . The last date to apply with a late fee is May 12, 2024.

The exam will be conducted from May 29 to 31 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. A separate admission notification will be issued for GATE/ GPAT qualified candidates.

Here’s the AP PGECET 2024 exam schedule.

Here’s the AP PGECET 2024 notification.

Application Fee

Registration fee for a single test is Rs 1200 for OC, Rs 900 for BC candidates and Rs 700 for SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for AP PGCET 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the AP PGCET 2024 link Pay the fee and proceed with the application process Fill up the application form, upload documents, and submit the form Download the application form and take a printout for future reference