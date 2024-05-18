The Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan on Saturday issued an advisory asking students in the country to stay indoors amid reports of violence against international students.

“We are in touch with our students,” the Indian embassy said on social media. “The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the Union government was “monitoring the welfare of Indian students” in the capital Bishkek.

“Situation is reportedly calm now,” Jaishankar said. “Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy.”

The development comes amid protestors blocking traffic and vandalising buildings following a clash between Kyrgyz and foreign students on May 13, the Hindustan Times reported, citing local news channels. Several arrests have been made, according to the newspaper.

The Pakistan embassy in Kyrgyzstan said on social media that there have been several incidents of mob violence against international students in Bishkek since Friday evening.

“So far, a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek and private residences of international students including Pakistanis have been attacked,” the embassy said. “The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

It added: “There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan. Despite social media posts about alleged death and rape of Pakistani students, so far, we have not received any confirmed report.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the attacks. Sharif said that he had directed Pakistan’s ambassador to provide necessary assistance. “My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation,” he said.

The Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a press release that the police were working with other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order in the city, reported The Indian Express.