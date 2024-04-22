The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon conclude the online application process for the Combined Agriculture Services exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till May 10, 2024. The application correction/edit window will be open till May 16.

The exam will be conducted in July 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 268 vacancies. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in first week of April, however due to the upcoming General elections the schedule has been postponed.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s in Science or a Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture, Agricultural Chemistry, Horticulture, Soil Science/Soil Conservation, Fruit and Vegetable Technology, Fruit Preservation Science or any of the prescribed subjects from a recognised University or Board (based on post preference).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 125 for Unreserved/OBC/EWS categories and Rs 65 for SC/ST/ESM. Persons with disabilities (PWDs) will have to pay a fee of Rs 25.

Steps to register for Agriculture Services exam 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Agriculture Services exam registration link Key in your OTR details and login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for UPPSC CASE 2024.