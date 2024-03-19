The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined Agricultural Service Exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted in the first week of April 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 268 vacancies.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the Combined Agricultural Service Exam schedule The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has postponed the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Prelims Exam 2024. As per the notification, the exam will likely be conducted in July 2024. The detailed schedule will be released in due course of time.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.