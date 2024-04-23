Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result of the Class 5th and Class 8th exams today, April 23. Students/guardians can check and download these results on the official website rskmp.in .

The final exams for MP Board Class 5 were held from March 6 to 13 and Class 8 exams were conducted from March 6 to 14. This year around 24 lakh students have appeared for Class 5, 8 examinations in the state out of which more than 12 lakh have appeared for Class 5 examination and more than 11 lakh have appeared for Class 8 examination, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download MP Board results 2024

Visit official website rskmp.in Click on the link for MP board Class 5 or Class 8 result 2024 Key in your login details and submit The MPBSE result will appear on the screen Download and check Take a printout for future reference.