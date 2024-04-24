The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that over 2,000 candidates have received invitations to apply (ITAs) in the third draw of the month for the Express Entry program. The department conducted a general draw, issuing a total of 2,095 ITAs. To qualify, candidates needed to meet a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 529.

This draw follows two earlier draws on April 10 and 11. The April 10 draw, also general in nature, invited 1,280 candidates with a minimum CRS score of 549. Notably, the April 23 draw marked the highest minimum CRS score for any draw in 2024, a significant jump from the previous draw in March.

Here’s the official announcement.

Additionally, this month saw the first draw of the year for Express Entry candidates eligible for category-based selection in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) occupations. IRCC extended invitations to 4,500 candidates with a minimum CRS score of 491.

Category-based selection draws, introduced in May 2023, allow IRCC to target candidates with highly in-demand attributes like language ability or occupation. The categories include healthcare, STEM professions, trades, transport, agriculture, and strong French proficiency.

Express Entry serves as an application management system for economic immigration candidates in various programs. Eligible candidates upload profiles to the IRCC website, where they receive scores based on factors like age, education, work experience, and language ability. The highest scorers are most likely to receive an ITA for Permanent Resident (PR) status in Canada, with applications typically processed within six months of submission.

Overall, these draws represent IRCC's ongoing efforts to streamline immigration processes and target candidates with skills and attributes in demand in the Canadian labor market.

At a Glance