The Educational Testing Service (ETS) has announced that scores for the Test of English as Foreign Language or TOEFL will now be considered valid for all Australian visa purposes. As per the announcement, all TOEFL scores issued after May 5, 2024 will be accepted by 100% of Australian Universities.

TOEFL, the English Language Proficiency test, was put under review by the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) in July, 2023. “The TOEFL iBT test is currently accepted by 100% of Australian universities. All scores/results issued between July 26, 2023 to May 4, 2024 continue to not be accepted by the department for visa purposes,” reads the ETS notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs doesn’t currently accept any English-language tests that are taken at home, including the TOEFL iBT Home Edition.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) stands as a cornerstone in assessing the English language proficiency of non-native speakers seeking admission to English-speaking universities.

Recognized by a staggering 12,500 institutions spanning over 160 countries, TOEFL holds universal acceptance in renowned academic destinations like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Moreover, it boasts a remarkable 98% acceptance rate among universities in the United Kingdom.